Harold Lee Simons WEST COLUMBIA - Harold Lee Simons, 89, walked to the Gates of Heaven on May 31st , 2019 at 12:00 noon. Born August 19, 1929 in Greenwood SC, he was the son of the late Lesley and Annie Bell Simons. Mr. Simons served in the USAR as a pilot. Survivors include his wonderful wife, Marlene of 65 years, daughter, Jackie Billiter (Dave), sons, Robert and John, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be 12:00 Noon Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Monday June 3, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Lexington Chapel. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on June 3, 2019