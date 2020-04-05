Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Stanley Davis. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Stanley Davis RIDGEWAY Harold Stanley Davis died Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born on December 24, 1938 in Nash County, Bailey, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Stanley Davis and Maggie Glover. He attended Bailey High School and joined the Navy from 1958-1962. Harold began his architectural precast career in 1962. In 1972, he opened a very successful company, Columbia Concrete Products, which produced architectural precast concrete for a wide range of buildings including government buildings, both state and federal, office buildings for private companies, commercial and industrial buildings over a large area including buildings along the east coast from Florida to Washington, D.C and as far west as Nashville, Tennessee. He served several terms as President of Architectural Precast Association. He enjoyed boating, fishing, farming, golfing, and spending time at the beach. Surviving are his daughter, Pam Poston and Sheila Shirey; sister, Arbadella Davis Sanders; grandchildren, Ashley Laura Sprayberry, Jon Davis Poston, and Pamela Brooke Poston; special friends, Susan and Gary Albowicz, Katherine Sprayberry, Marie Eatmon, and Mark Pucket; and former son-in-laws, Jon Poston and David Sprayberry. He was predeceased by his wife, Patsy Marlene Davis, brother, Danny Kay Davis, sister, Elizabeth LaRue Mims, and grandson, David Ryan Sprayberry. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

Harold Stanley Davis RIDGEWAY Harold Stanley Davis died Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born on December 24, 1938 in Nash County, Bailey, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Stanley Davis and Maggie Glover. He attended Bailey High School and joined the Navy from 1958-1962. Harold began his architectural precast career in 1962. In 1972, he opened a very successful company, Columbia Concrete Products, which produced architectural precast concrete for a wide range of buildings including government buildings, both state and federal, office buildings for private companies, commercial and industrial buildings over a large area including buildings along the east coast from Florida to Washington, D.C and as far west as Nashville, Tennessee. He served several terms as President of Architectural Precast Association. He enjoyed boating, fishing, farming, golfing, and spending time at the beach. Surviving are his daughter, Pam Poston and Sheila Shirey; sister, Arbadella Davis Sanders; grandchildren, Ashley Laura Sprayberry, Jon Davis Poston, and Pamela Brooke Poston; special friends, Susan and Gary Albowicz, Katherine Sprayberry, Marie Eatmon, and Mark Pucket; and former son-in-laws, Jon Poston and David Sprayberry. He was predeceased by his wife, Patsy Marlene Davis, brother, Danny Kay Davis, sister, Elizabeth LaRue Mims, and grandson, David Ryan Sprayberry. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close