Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631

Harold Wesley Sides LEXINGTON - Dr. Harold Wesley Sides, 76, died on April 28, 2020 of complications from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Hal was born to the late Raymond W. and Evelyn Yow Sides on April 4, 1944, in Concord, North Carolina. He graduated from Concord High School in 1962 before serving in the USAF for four years, stationed in Turkey and Japan. Using the GI Bill to further his education, Hal attended Wingate College, graduated from Western Carolina University, then the University of South Carolina where he earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. He worked for the SC Department of Mental Health as a licensed clinical psychologist. He retired from Bryan Psychiatric Hospital as the Chief Psychologist. Hal is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ellen Nifong Sides; his three children, Ashley Dolecki (Brian) of Keller, TX, Melissa Fowler (Will) of Fountain Inn, SC, and Dr. Andrew Sides (Mary) of Lexington, SC; seven grandchildren, Neil and Aiden Dolecki, Peyton and Weston Fowler, Caroline, Julie, and Nate Sides; a brother, Charles Sides (Martha) of Fort Mill, SC; as well as a niece, three nephews, and many cousins. Hal made and maintained many friendships throughout his life that brought him a tremendous amount of joy. His greatest love was his family, with whom he spent many treasured times together with annual beach vacations, Christmas breaks, USC sports, guys' weekends away, and chocolate milkshakes. The memorial service will be held at a later time when friends and family are able to safely travel and gather to celebrate his life. The family of Hal Sides wishes to thank Mary Gantt, Kimberly Miller, and Sylvia Watkins from Prisma Health Hospice for the compassion and care shown over the past year. Hal requested that memorials be made to the Prisma Health Children's Hospital, 7 Medical Park Drive, Columbia, SC 29203. Thompson Funeral Home Lexington is assisting the family.

