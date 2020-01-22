Harrie Dell Johnson Hopkins

Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Obituary
Harrie Dell Johnson Hopkins COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Harrie Dell Johnson Hopkins will be held Thursday 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at First Nazareth Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Wednesday beginning at 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her daughters, Patricia H. Waddell and Vallorie H. Robinson; sons, Waysolbert (Helen) Hopkins and Reginald W. (Brenda) Hopkins; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, and friends.
Published in The State on Jan. 22, 2020
