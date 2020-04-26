Harriet A. Marsh COLUMBIA - Harriet A. Marsh, 79, of Columbia, SC passed away April 21, 2020 at Providence Health Hospital in Columbia, SC. She was born in Columbia to William and Ethel (Felkel) Bull. She is survived by her husband of sixty years John W. Marsh of Hopkins, SC; daughters, Valerie E. Roosen, and Cynthia (Robert) A. Mitchell; son, John W. (Lorelee) Marsh Jr.; grandchildren Anthony Roosen, Will Mitchell and Montana Marsh; and one great grandson, Garbriel Roosen. She was also survived by one brother, David (Belinda) Bull; sisters, Ollie Lemmon, Debra Bull and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents. Harriet graduated from University High School where she played basketball and absolutely loved Carolina football, basketball and baseball. She enjoyed fishing anywhere she could put a hook in the water, with her husband, children and grandchildren. She helped her husband in business but was the perfect stay at home mother to her children. She will be greatly missed by all. The family will have a celebration of Harriet's life service for family and friends at a later date. The Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2020