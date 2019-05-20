Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet DuBose. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Harriet Van Doren DuBose COLUMBIA - Harriet Van Doren DuBose, 67, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born May 23, 1951, in Sumter, SC. She was the daughter of the late Guignard Richardson DuBose and Elizabeth Nichols DuBose. Harriet was a graduate of the University of Georgia and had a career in interior design. She was a member of Shandon Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and chaired the flower committee for many years. Recently, she used her design skills to contribute to church renovations in Davis Hall. Surviving are her two sisters, Jennifer (Rhett) Stogner ofLexington, SC and Gale DuBose (Ted Polansky) of Columbia, SC. She is also survived by her niece Beth (Tommy) Fallaw and great-niece Kirkley Fallaw of Six Mile, SC; nephew John (Debbie) DuBose and great-nephew Jackson DuBose of Virginia; niece Laura (Tony) DeRose and great-nieces Arianna DuBose-Seabolt, Layla DeRose, and great-nephew Lucas DeRose of Ohio; and nephew Jason (Kelley) DuBose and great-niece Cora and great-nephew Wyatt of Virginia; cousins, family and close friends. She was predeceased by her brother Wayne Guignard DuBose and her niece Karen Elaine Stogner. The family will receive friends at Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow Street, Columbia, SC, 29205 on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at St. Philips Episcopal Church Cemetery at Bradford Springs, 1108 St. Phillips Road, Dalzell, SC, 29040 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow Street, Columbia, SC, 29205, or to St. Philips Episcopal Church, in care of Emily Ward, Treasurer, 2301 Clematis Trail, Sumter, SC 29150. South Carolina Cremation Society is assisting the family with the arrangements. The online condolence register is available at: www.southcarolinacremation.com Published in The State on May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close