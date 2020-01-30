Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Funeral service 2:00 PM St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Harriet E. Wingard LEXINGTON Funeral services for Harriet Conyers Evans Wingard, 87, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church with interment in the church cemetery. A visitation will follow the service in the Church Activity Building. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Building Fund, 119 North Church Street, Lexington, SC 29072 or to UMAR (Methodist adult disability home), PO Box 1558, Huntersville, NC 28078. Harriet was born May 20, 1932 in Bennettsville, SC, the daughter of the late Samuel Ernest and Louise Pitts Evans. She was a graduate of Lexington High School, Class of 1950, and Winthrop College, Class of 1954. After her graduation, she was employed by Standard Oil Company (presently Exxon) for 5 years. Following that, she was a proud "stay-at-home mom" for her two children, occasionally substitute teaching in Lexington District One and always volunteering in various church and community organizations. Her activities at St. Stephen's Church spanned over 70 years and included teaching Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, teaching and directing Weekday Church School, serving on and acting as secretary of Church Council, and she had been an active member of the Lutheran Church Women (WELCA) since 1955. Her greatest pleasures were being with her family and friends and traveling with her husband, Flip. Mrs. Wingard was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lucius Edgar "Flip" Wingard, Jr. and sister, Jean Evans. She is survived by daughter, Julie Wingard Smith and her husband, Kenneth W. Smith of West Columbia; son, Stanley Evans Wingard and his wife, Melissa U. "Missy" Wingard of Greenville; grandsons, Clint W. Smith and his wife, Ashley M. Smith of Atlanta, GA, Cory K. Smith and wife, Jen D. Smith of Mt. Pleasant, SC; granddaughter, Conyers C. Wingard of Greenville, SC; great-grandsons, Hodgens Smith and Miller Smith of Atlanta, GA; and a niece, Susan Hite Wade and her husband, Dr. Ronald V. Wade of Charlotte, NC. The family would like to thank caregiver, Mary Gunwall, for the loving care she provided over the last six months. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

