Harriet Levin Posner COLUMBIA - Harriet Levin Posner, 85, died in Columbia, SC on July 1, 2019. Born November 16, 1933 in New York City, to Clara and Ben Levin, she attended Hunter College High School, a college preparatory school for intellectually gifted children. She graduated from Brooklyn College, with honors in 1954 and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, a membership she proudly kept all her life. Harriet on September 6, 1953 married Elliott Posner. She lived in Latham, NY and worked as a teacher in North Colonie School District until retiring in 1989. After retirement, she lived part time in Columbia, SC moving there full time in 2012 to be near her daughter, Amy, and son-in-law, Rob. Harriet was a life-long member of Temple Beth El in Troy, NY and active in the Tree of Life Congregation, during her time in Columbia. Harriet will be especially remembered for her love of family and friends, her students, the arts and her treatment of all people with dignity and respect. Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Larry Katz (NJ); son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Renee Posner (CA); daughter and son-in-law Amy and Rob Scully (SC); grandson, Matthew Scully (NY); granddaughters, Rachel Posner and Samantha Posner, both of (CA). Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Posner and parents, Clara and Ben Levin. Funeral services and burial will be in Troy, New York. A shiva minyan will be held in the house of mourning on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 6PM. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family in Columbia, and Levin Memorial Chapel, is in charge of arrangements in Troy. Memorial contributions are welcome at Tree of Life Congregation, 6719 North Trenholm Rd Columbia, SC 29206 or the , SC Chapter, 140 Stoneridge Dr #210, Columbia, SC 29210. Our heartfelt thanks to Sheila Webb for her devoted care for Harriet, and the staff at The Palmettos, Columbia, SC for their help and support.

