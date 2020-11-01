Harriet Mauldin Morris
January 19, 1935 - October 30, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Harriet Mauldin Morris, of Columbia, died Friday, October 30, 2020. Born in Stuart, Florida to the late Wilder Hamilton and Mary Dehon Mauldin, her family returned to Hampton, SC, where she attended public schools. She graduated from Hampton High School and attended the University of South Carolina until her marriage to James Kenneth Morris, Jr. of Columbia, SC in 1956. Harriet was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She also served as a docent for the South Carolina Governor's Mansion for many years. Harriet was an avid golfer and achieved 5 Hole-in-One shots in her lifetime.
She is survived by her sons, James Kenneth Morris III (Dorothy) and Charles Wilder Morris; grandsons, James Wagner Morris, Oliver Wilder Morris and Averey Dubose Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Mauldin Griner, Ann Mauldin Carson, and Helen Dehon Mauldin. Harriet dearly loved her husband, Lt. Colonel James Kenneth Morris, Jr., USAF (Ret). He predeceased her on October 22, 2020.
A private graveside service and joint burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery.
A private graveside service and joint burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Spring Valley Rotary Club, Alzheimer's Fund, PO Box 24342, Columbia, SC 29224
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
