Harriet Oliver Plowden LEXINGTON - Harriet Oliver Plowden, 90, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Old Purity Cemetery in Chester, SC with Rev. Dwight Pearson officiating. Miss Plowden was born June 17, 1929 in Georgetown, SC to the late Edwin Ruthven Plowden and Edna Tillman Daggett Plowden. Harriet graduated from Winyah High School, Georgetown in the Class of 1946 and Winthrop COLLEGE Class of 1950 with a BS in Music. At Winthrop, she was a well-rounded student holding many offices in various campus organizations and clubs. She had a rewarding career as an educator and contributor to the life of the communities in which she lived. Her career spanned 40 years between the public schools of Georgetown and Chester, SC. She was selected as Teacher of the Year in both school districts. She retired in Chester. She has been a resident of Presbyterian Communities of SC in Lexington, SC since August 2014. She was a lifetime member of Prince George Winyah Episcopal Church of Georgetown, SC and attended Saint Marks Episcopal Church of Chester. Additional information can be found at www.barronfuneralhome.com . She is survived by a brother-in-law, D.C. "Pete" Wylie, Jr.; three dearly loved nephews, David C. Wylie, III (Leslie), Edwin Plowden Wylie (Lou) and Robert K. Wylie (Cheryl); great nieces and nephews, cousins and many loyal friends. In addition to her parents, Harriet was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlotte Daggett Plowden Wylie (Mrs. D.C., Jr.) and Edna Ruthven (Lutie) Plowden. In her time of declining health, the care and compassion of the caregivers and staff of Presbyterian Community in Lexington, SC and the nurses and staff of Abbey Road Hospice brightened and comforted her days. Memorials may be made to Purity Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 278, Chester, SC 29706, Tara Hall School, 510 Tara Hall Rd., Georgetown, SC 29440 or Tamassee DAR School, P.O. Box 8, Tamassee, SC 29686. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfunealhome.com