Harriet W. Williamson DENMARK - Harriet Williams Williamson, 95, of Denmark, SC, wife of the late John William Williamson, Jr. passed away on Sunday, April, 12, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Denmark Cemetery with the Reverend Cooper Stonestreet officiating. The service will be livestreamed on our Official Folk Funeral Home Facebook page. Survivors include her son John and his wife Kaki Williamson, III of Denmark; her grandchildren, Salley W. (Chad) Harbaugh, John (Rachel) Williamson, IV, Richard Williamson, Andrew Williamson and a great granddaughter Sylvia Harbaugh. She was preceded in death by a son Dr. Richard and his wife Tara Williamson. Please visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2020