Harriett "Cindy" Petry Bayer BLYTHEWOOD - A Celebration of Life for the family and friends of Harriett "Cindy" Petry Bayer, 61, will be held from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her residence in Blythewood. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel is assisting the family. Ms. Bayer passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born in Columbia on September 1, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Harry Nelson Petry and Ruby May Dowey Freeman. Harriett "Cindy" was a 1977 graduate of Lower Richland High School. She retired from The State Newspaper and later owned Second Time Around Consignment for Women. Harriett "Cindy" loved helping others and was an adventurous free spirit. She enjoyed nature, the beach, fishing, motorcycle riding, and mermaids. Loving mother, grandmother, sister and companion, Harriett "Cindy" is survived by her loving family: her son, Christian Bayer (fiancée Kenzie Rose) of Beaufort, NC; grandchildren, Riley Bayer and Ladon Bayer; sisters, Marsha Durrell and Dena Crapps; the love of her life, Phil Sawyer, Jr.; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and her sweet puppy, Raven. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation, 1759 R Street, NW, Washington, DC 21401. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Nov. 3, 2019