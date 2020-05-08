Harriett J. Terry-Clark COLUMBIA - Dr. Harriett J. Terry-Clark was born on May 4, 1950, in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Deacon Harry L. Hicks, Sr. and the late Mother Hattie Hicks Jenkins. Dr. Clark obtained her education through the Charleston County School System and was a graduate of Burke High School. She furthered her education through Denmark Technical College receiving her Associate's Degree in Industrial Sewing. Dr. Clark went back to school one more time and earned her Doctor of Theology Degree in 1992. In September of 1996, she met the love of her life, Apostle (at that time Bishop) Johnnie L. Clark. On Saturday, May 3, 1997, in a great cloud of witnesses, Dr. Terry-Clark and Apostle Johnnie L. Clark were United in Holy Matrimony. Upon their uniting in marriage, the church was renamed Rehoboth United Assemblies. Dr. Clark leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Chief Apostle Johnnie L. Clark; her children, Elder Alphonso (Eleanor) Terry, Jr., Elder Falisha Johnson, Evangelist Regina McKenney, and Davidmichael (Ieesha) Clark; one step-son, Apostle Sessel (Tasha) Bent; one special son, Overseer Thomas (Katrina) Borders; one sister, Hilda D. (Reverend Mack A.) Gadsden; four brothers, Henry A. (Angela) Hicks, Hiran A. (Patricia) Hicks, Howard L. (Tina) Hicks, and Benjamin Jenkins, Sr.; one uncle, Edward (Rolla Mae) Hicks; four sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; her god-children; eight grandchildren; six greatgrandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, her loving church family Rehoboth United Assemblies, and Perfecting Saints International Fellowship, Inc. who loved her dearly. ...And the half have not been told!. Wake Services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Rehoboth United Assemblies Inc. of the Apostolic Faith, 501 Glenthorne Road. The homegoing service for Dr. Terry-Clark will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Kingdom Vision Church, 1701 Alta Vista Drive with burial in Memorial Gardens of Columbia. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on May 8, 2020.