Harriett Harman Kaiser GILBERT - Harriett Harman Kaiser, 76, of Gilbert, South Carolina passed away September 24, 2019, at home with her son by her side. She was born to the late James Dedrick and Irene Kleckley Harman, January 10, 1943 in Lexington County South Carolina. She graduated from Lexington High School on May 28th, 1964 and received her certification from I.B.M. School of Columbia Commercial College. She was married the late David Elton Kaiser in 1967, and they continued live as members of the Lexington County community. Harriett is survived by her son, James David Kaiser (Karla); siblings: Samuel Harman (Norma Jean), James Harman (Iris), Ethel Harman Riley, and William Harman; brother-in-law: Jimmy Arthur Kaiser. She often reminisced of happy times shared with nieces, nephews, and friends. Harriett was predeceased by her loving husband in 1982. Harriett loved to play the organ and the piano. She passed on her love nature and animals to her son. And could often be found fishing off her dock. Harriett was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories, prayers of forgiveness, and a peaceful spirit. As her health declined and her body failed, she often expressed her desire rise and walk. That was not possible on earth, but she had a firm conviction that, one day, she would walk beside the Lord. A memorial service celebrating her life and graveside service immediately following, was held Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, Lexington S.C. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to either St. Stephens Lutheran Church or the South Carolina.

