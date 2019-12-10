Harriette O. Thomas LEXINGTON Harriette O. Thomas, 78, was born April 1, 1941 in Aiken, SC and passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the funeral home. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit www.caughmanlexington.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 10, 2019