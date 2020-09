Or Copy this URL to Share

Harriett Roberson Scott EASTOVER - Ms. Harriett Roberson Scott, of Eastover, SC, passed away on August 29, 2020, after a lifelong battle with Sickle Cell Disease. She was preceded in death by: her son, Anthony Robinson, Jr. and a god-daughter, Katina Sowell. Surviving are: her children, Karl Michael and Ericka R. Hursey and Craig and Adrienne Charsena Ross; grandchildren: Kalieb Sowell, Christian and Karson Hursey and Meghan and Zachary Ross.



