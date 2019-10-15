Harry A. Wilson, Jr. COLUMBIA Harry A. Wilson, Jr., 99, of Columbia, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in Lathrop, Missouri, on July 7, 1920, he was a son of the late Harry Albert and Mabel Elizabeth Kurfman Wilson. He was a member of Alpine Baptist Church. Harry lived a full lifeserving 28 years as a police officer before his retirement and living and working on a farm the majority of his life. Harry always had a story about one of his many life experiences, and anyone who had ever met him knew he could do or fix anything. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Linda Vickery Wilson; sons, Charles Wilson and Richard Wilson; daughters, Kathy Fisher and Nancy Miller. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Bill Wilson; and sisters, Bonnie Payne and Clyta Hatcher. The funeral service for Mr. Wilson will be held 2 o'clock, Thursday, October 17th, at Alpine Baptist Church, 4930 Alpine Road, Columbia, SC. Burial will follow the service in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Oct. 15, 2019