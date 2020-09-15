Harry Franklin "Butch" Meetze GASTON Harry Franklin "Butch" Meetze, 74, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home after a long illness. Born on October 22, 1945, in Columbia, SC, he was a son of Clyde C. and Janie Mae Meetze. Harry served in the US Army and served 2 tours in Vietnam. He loved his family and served his country with Pride! Harry worked at many different companies, but most recently at McKesson and Enterprise Car. Harry is survived by brothers, Clyde E Meetze and Bobby C. Meetze (Pam); sisters, Kay M. Bolton and Carolyn Hill (John); 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 2 nieces and 4 nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, David C. Meetze; brother, Ted S. Meetze; wife Pat Meetze, and wife Carolyn Meetze; and beloved companions, Buddy and Packer. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will follow the service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Cemetery in Swansea. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family is requesting all in attendance wear masks and observe social distancing. Online register at barr-price.com
