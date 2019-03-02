Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Harmon. View Sign

Harry Keisler Harmon NEWBERRY - Harry Keisler Harmon, 68, husband of Lunelle Ruff Harmon, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 19, 1950 he was the son of the late Thomas Adam and Frances Keisler Harmon of Pomaria. Harry graduated from Mid-Carolina High School and attended Newberry College and Self Memorial Medical Technology School where he received his degree as a Medical Technologist. He was employed by Newberry County Memorial Hospital in various positions before becoming Director of the Laboratory where he boasted of working at NCMH for over 40 years. He found pleasure in his work and said that he could not imagine having a career where he did not enjoy going to work each day. Harry retired in February 2013. Harry was very proud that he was the first Eagle Scout in Pomaria Boy Scout Troop 76. His son, Benji, was the 50th Eagle Scout, and his grandson, Harmon, has just completed his project to become the 99th Eagle Scout in Troop 76. Harry was an avid deer hunter and for the past several years enjoyed the card game of setback with a group of community friends on a weekly basis. He was a loyal Clemson fan and collector of antiques. Having been a lifelong member of St. Philip's Lutheran Church, Newberry, he was a former church councilman, Athletic Committee Chairperson, and the organizer of the Family Life Center Committee. Harry was a member of the Faithful Servants Sunday School Class and found pleasure in hosting church gatherings at the Harmon Cabin. Among his monthly meeting activities, he enjoyed Pomaria Ruritan Club (and its famous turkey stews) and Lower Newberry County Farmers. Harry's greatest love was his family where he enjoyed daily visits from his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving family which includes his wife of 47 years, Lunelle Ruff Harmon, children Christi Harmon (Benji) Vinson, and Benji (Clair) Harmon, and his four grandchildren, Harmon Vinson, Carter Elizabeth Vinson, Jackson Harmon, and Mason Harmon. His children and grandchildren loved their Papa dearly and delighted him with many hours of entertainment. Over the past year he has enjoyed the "help to get around" from a devoted caretaker, Patricia Coleman. Included in Harry's loving extended family are an uncle and aunt Homer Leroy and Evelyn Keisler, a brother-in-law H. Pickens Riser, sister-in-law, Patty Hite Ruff, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Many holiday family gatherings were enjoyed by all. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at St. Philip's Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetary. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Philip's Lutheran Church Family Life Center 2461 St. Philip's Church Road Newberry, SC 29108.

1724 Main St.

Newberry , SC 29108

