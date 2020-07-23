Harry Johnson, Jr. CAMDEN - A graveside service to celebrate the life of Harry Lee "Pete" Johnson, Jr., 83, of Camden, SC, will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Marshall Church Cemetery. Reverend Kathy Carr will officiate. Memorials may be made to Marshall Church, 1120 Timbercreek Road, Bishopville, SC 29010 or Thiel Myer Pet Adoption Center, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020. Pete died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born in Camden, SC, the son of the late Harry Lee and Myrtle Pate Johnson. Harry was a graduate of Bishopville High School and retired from DuPont. Pete is survived by his wife, Rosemary Anderson Johnson; daughter, Beth Johnson McKinnon (Matt), of Camden, SC; son, Bryan Mallory Johnson, of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Mallory and Celeste Johnson, of Columbia, SC, and Anna, Eli and Jonah McKinnon, of Camden, SC; sisters, Gayle Breon,of Bishopville, SC, Susan Baskin (Nick), of Lugoff, SC; step-children, Greg McCarley (children, Cooper and Joseph McCarley), Matt McCarley (Terri) and Lindsay McCarley (Allison and children, Eliza, Zachary and Isabella McCarley). Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
