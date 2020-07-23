1/1
Harry Johnson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Johnson, Jr. CAMDEN - A graveside service to celebrate the life of Harry Lee "Pete" Johnson, Jr., 83, of Camden, SC, will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Marshall Church Cemetery. Reverend Kathy Carr will officiate. Memorials may be made to Marshall Church, 1120 Timbercreek Road, Bishopville, SC 29010 or Thiel Myer Pet Adoption Center, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020. Pete died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born in Camden, SC, the son of the late Harry Lee and Myrtle Pate Johnson. Harry was a graduate of Bishopville High School and retired from DuPont. Pete is survived by his wife, Rosemary Anderson Johnson; daughter, Beth Johnson McKinnon (Matt), of Camden, SC; son, Bryan Mallory Johnson, of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Mallory and Celeste Johnson, of Columbia, SC, and Anna, Eli and Jonah McKinnon, of Camden, SC; sisters, Gayle Breon,of Bishopville, SC, Susan Baskin (Nick), of Lugoff, SC; step-children, Greg McCarley (children, Cooper and Joseph McCarley), Matt McCarley (Terri) and Lindsay McCarley (Allison and children, Eliza, Zachary and Isabella McCarley). Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Marshall Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel
1112 Fair Street
Camden, SC 29020
(803) 432-3583
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved