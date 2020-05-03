Harry L. LeRoy ELGIN A service to celebrate the life of Harry Louis LeRoy, 88, will be held at a later date in Hillcrest Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Mr. LeRoy, husband of the late Jo Hanks LeRoy, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in Savannah, Ga., he was the son of the late John B. LeRoy and Mary Butler LeRoy. He served in the United States Army and retired from the South Carolina Department of Corrections. He was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Mr. LeRoy enjoyed golf and ice hockey and was an avid Clemson fan. Surviving are his sons, Stuart LeRoy of Columbia and Joey LeRoy (Stacey) of Columbia; and a granddaughter, DeLaney LeRoy. He was predeceased by brother, John B. LeRoy, Jr.; and sister, Marybelle LeRoy Strack. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 3, 2020.