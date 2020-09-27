Harry Lawrence "Larry" Kirven
November 23, 1938 - September 25, 2020
Sumter, South Carolina - Harry Lawrence "Larry" Kirven, 81, husband of Carol Phillips Kirven, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home.
Born in Sumter, he was a son of the late Thomas Jackson Kirven and Eva Chandler Kirven.
Mr. Kirven was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He was a 1958 graduate of Edmunds High School and received his BS degree from Presbyterian College in 1962. He taught at Furman High School from 1962-1966 and later retired as the Supervisor of Sumter County School Buses, a position which he held from 1966-2004.
Larry was the quintessential gentleman and sportsman who had a love for nature, hunting, and fishing. His family and friends were immense. He enjoyed working on the farm, gardening and always sharing the fruits of his labor. He was a strong man of faith, someone who taught people to work hard and to always help others. He will be remembered for his great BBQ chicken that everyone loved and his gift of storytelling. Larry was a real salt of the earth person.
Surviving are his wife; a son, Harry Lawrence Kirven, Jr; a daughter, Karoline King Kirven; two stepsons, David L. Alderman and Chris L. Alderman (Amanda); two sisters, Julie K. Griffin (Lynwood) and Laura Ann Onsrud; a grandson, Harry Lawrence Kirven, III; two step-granddaughters, DuBose Alderman and Logan Lee Alderman; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Jackson Kirven, III, a sister, Ophelia Kirven and four brothers, Tom Kirven, Joe Kirven, Danny Kirven and Rusty Kirven.
Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday in the Sumter Cemetery with Rev. Joseph R. James, Jr. and Rev. Dr. Reginald Thackston officiating.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, all attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 226 W. Liberty Street, Sumter, SC 29150 or to Sumter United Ministries, P. O. Box 1017, Sumter, SC 29151.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com
Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.