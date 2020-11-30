Harry Leonard Laval, Jr.
August 16, 1942 - November 14, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Harry Laval, 78, was born on August 16, 1942, and passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born in Newberry, SC to the late Harry L. Laval Sr. and Margaret Duncan Laval. A graduate of Olympia High School and an avid USC fan, he worked in furniture sales most of his adult life until retirement. He was of the Lutheran faith.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Laval, daughters Lisa Shealy of West Columbia, SC, Brandi Lovin (Eddie) of Lebanon, TN and his sister Judy Sutton of Pensacola, FL. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Byron Shealy, and his beloved dog, Buddy.
Harry loved his family and friends and would do anything he could to help someone. He was a generous man and will be greatly missed by all. He was a loving and caring person who adored his "girls".
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5th at Thompson Funeral Home in Lexington at 11:00 AM with the family receiving friends at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pets, Inc. or any other animal rescue facility.
The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for their help during his final days. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
