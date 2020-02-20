Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Service 11:00 AM Haskell Heights First Baptist Church 1231 Blue Ridge Terrace View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harry McKinley Cannon COLUMBIA - On Thursday, February 13, 2020, the Lord sent down his angels and called another warrior home to rest; Mr. Harry McKinley Cannon transitioned at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 17, 1942, in Camden, New Jersey to the late Frank and Amanda Cannon. Upon returning to South Carolina Harry joined Haskell Heights First Baptist Church and served as a devoted minister and a mentor to several young clergy and members. He served in the United States Army. Left to cherish his memories are his wife Charlene Marie Cannon; one child Curtis Sean (Andrea) Cannon Sr.; 3 grandchildren, three sisters, Juanita Morton, Beatrice Morton, and Doreen Snipes; one brother, Ralph Morton; four sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, two aunts, a host of loving nephews, nieces and other loving relatives and dear friends, all of whom will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Minister Cannon will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Haskell Heights First Baptist Church, 1231 Blue Ridge Terrace with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. Public viewing will be held today, from 2-8 pm with family receiving friends 6-8 pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

