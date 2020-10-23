1/1
Harry Miller
1939 - 2020
Reverend Harry Ellsworth Miller
November 29, 1939 - October 21, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Reverend Harry Ellsworth Miller, 80, of Lexington, passed away Wednesday, October 21st, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 24th at Travis Park Cemetery with Rev. Kathy Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service. Active pallbearers will be Eric Taylor, Art Hughes, Caleb Hughes and Jordan Taylor.
Rev. Miller was born in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clyde Ellsworth and Jessie Marie Crider Miller. He was married to the late Catherine Patricia Denny Miller. He was a Furman University graduate. He was an auctioneer for 20+ years and later was called to ministry. Rev. Miller was pastor of Living Waters Christian Fellowship church, where he led prison ministry for 25 years.
Surviving are his daughters, Lisa Catherine (Miller) Hughes (Art Hughes), Tara Elizabeth (Miller) Taylor (Eric Taylor) ; sister, Marlene Rae Welch; brother, Clyde Thomas Miller; and grandchildren, Caleb and Morgan Hughes, and Jordan and Sara Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kindred Hospice 9805 Millwood Circle, Suite D, Daphne, Alabama 36527. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com


Published in The State on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Travis Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Milton Shealy Funeral Home
115 N. Pine St.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006
803-532-6100
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
October 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carmen R.Quinones-Buss
Friend
October 22, 2020
Harry was a man of God. I never heard him say a bad word about anyone. I worked for Harry and Pat for many years in the auction business. I watched their two daughters Lisa and Tara grow up. They made me feel like a part of their family. Thank you Harry for believing in me.
Randy Keaton
Friend
