Harry Edwin Seigel LEESVILLE - Harry E. Seigel, 75, 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. John's of the Cross Catholic Church. Burial at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. Rosary will be 6:00 p.m. Friday with visitation to follow at Barr-Price Funeral Home. He retired from Pepsi. Survivors include his wife, Diana Seigel; step-children; Michael, Tracy, and Tammy; brother, Terry; sister, Judy; 10 grandchildren. Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2019