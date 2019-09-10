Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Harry W. Floyd. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 332 E Main St Kingstree , SC 29556 (843)-355-6262 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Family Life Center at Kingstree First Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Kingstree First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Dr. Harry W. Floyd KINGSTREE - Dr. Harry Wells Floyd, 81, husband of Nancy Haselden Floyd, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Williamsburg Regional Hospital. Dr. Floyd was born in Olanta, SC on December 21, 1937, a son of the late Harry Pate and Alyce Willoughby Floyd. He was a 1955 graduate of Olanta High School and received a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of SC in 1959. He served in the SC Air National Guard for one year and the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey for two years. He then entered the Medical College of SC and graduated in 1968. Dr. Floyd did his two year residency at the Medical College of SC specializing in internal medicine. He began his practice in Kingstree on July 13, 1970, specializing in family medicine, obstetrics, and orthopaedics. Dr. Floyd delivered over 1500 babies. He served on the Williamsburg Regional Hospital Board of Trustees for over 38 years and was a member of the Medical University of SC Board of Visitors for many years. He was retired from his family practice, Williamsburg Medical Associates. Dr. Floyd was a highly respected community leader and a dedicated medical professional. He was a compassionate, caring doctor who was loved by his patients and the community as a whole. The Town of Kingstree honored him on April 19, 2010, by designating that day "Dr. Harry W. Floyd Day". That same month, Senator Yancey McGill introduced into the SC Senate a resolution "to congratulate Kingstree's Dr. Harry W. Floyd upon the occasion of his retirement, to commend him for his many years of dedicated service as a medical professional, and to wish him much happiness and fulfillment in all his future endeavors." Dr. Floyd was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingstree. He enjoyed fishing and rod building when he wasn't taking care of others. Surviving Dr. Floyd, in addition to his wife Nancy, are: a daughter, Geri Grier (Rhett) Garner of Florence; two sons, Stephen Wells (Jennifer) Floyd of Hanahan and David Thomas (Maggie) Floyd of Florence; and 4 grandchildren, Kymber Legg, Samuel Floyd, William Floyd, and Harry Wells Floyd Funeral services will be 2 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Kingstree First Baptist Church, with burial in Williamsburg Cemetery. Dr. Floyd's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday in the Family Life Center at Kingstree First Baptist Church. Memorials may be sent to Kingstree First Baptist Church, 400 N. Academy Street, Kingstree, SC 29556. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

