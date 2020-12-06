Harry Witmer (Hap)
September 3, 1943 - November 29, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - On Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded by his son and daughter, Harry T. Witmer (Hap), a loving father and grandpa, lost his fight with lung cancer at the age of 77. He was born on September 3, 1943 in Fall River, Massachusetts to Donald (Don) and Lucille (Williams) Witmer. He attended Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, PA and then went to Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC where he graduated with a degree in Chemistry. After graduating, Hap was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia as a 1LT and then became a flight engineer in Hialeah, Florida. He finished his career with many years in chemical water treatment. Even at a young age, Hap had a love for the water. Sailing and boating were his favorite past times and he was able to continue this throughout his life. He was known for his love of his grandchildren, his wit, and being able to make others laugh. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Don and Lucille Witmer. He is survived by his son, Dan and his wife Ann and their 4 children, his daughter, Myra Beth and husband Josh Ashcroft and their 5 children, 2 sisters, Donna Stewart and Linda Davis and 2 brothers, Donald Witmer and William Witmer, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. Hap was well loved and will be greatly missed. The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later time when conditions allow. At this time the family invites you to sign the family guest book at www.bostonsmortuary.com