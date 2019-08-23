Harvey C. Shealy LEESVILLE - Services for Harvey C. Shealy, 90, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church. Visitation will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church 1220 Cedar Grove Road Leesvillle, SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. Mr. Shealy died Wednesday August 21, 2019. Born in Gilbert, he was a son of the late George and Eunice Leaphart Shealy, was a member of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, the B-L Masonic Lodge # 138 for 40 years and was a Shriner. Mr. Shealy retired from Wellington Industries, was a farmer and took great joy in raising cows, growing and sharing vegetables with others and he loved his family. Survivors include daughters, Jean Hawkins (Don) and Nadine Rhoden (Tony), daughter-in-law, Karyn Shealy, 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Ellen Price Shealy, son, Lonnie M. "Dubbie" Shealy, 3 brothers and a sister. Online register Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Aug. 23, 2019