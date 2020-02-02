Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey Donald Andrews. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harvey Donald Andrews SUWANEE, GA - Harvey Donald Andrews, age 78 lately of Suwanee, Ga went home to be with his Father in Heaven on January 20,2020. Don had been battling Parkinson's the past several years, but was surrounded by loved ones when he passed. Don is survived by wife of 46 years, Marcia Medlin Andrews of Suwanee, Ga, Daughter and Son in Law Melony and Doug Beckham of Blacksburg, SC, stepson Kevin O'Neal and daughter in law Christi Ergle O'Neal of Suwanee, Ga. Also survived by four beloved grandchildren: Eric, 17, Skyler,26, Julius,23 and Rebecca, 11. Also survived by brother Kenneth Andrews of Raleigh, NC and Gale Loy of NJ. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lillian and Willie H Andrews. Don was born October 1, 1941 at home in Holmes County or Westville Fl.. Don worked as an ATF Agent, firearms instructor, arson investigator and enjoyed his vocation. Don and Marcia lived around Columbia, SC for most of their married life until 4 years ago, moved to be closer to their kids and grandkids in Suwanee, Ga. Don was known for his easy laugh, his skill as a spear fisherman, hunter, scuba diver, and pilot. A memorial service is scheduled for 2PM February 22, 2020 at Faith UMC in Lexington, SC. Rev. Bill McCown will officiate. All are welcome to come and attend and celebrate Don's life. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to support

