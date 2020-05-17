Harvey Gorden Moore, Jr. COLUMBIA - Harvey Gorden Moore, Jr., 79, of Columbia, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born on May 24, 1940, in Columbia, he was a son of the late Harvey Gorden Moore, Sr. and Peggy Reeder Moore. A lifelong resident of Columbia, Mr. Moore graduated from Dentsville High School. He was employed as the sales manager for Hancock Motors for more than 30 years. Mr. Moore was a member of Jackson Creek Baptist Church for over 50 years where he previously served as a Deacon. He was a founding member of the Dentsville Lions Club and enjoyed NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr. Survivors include his children, Harvey Gorden "Trey" Moore, III (Rose) of Chapel Hill, NC, Thomas Bennett Moore (Giang-Tien) of Evans, GA, and Mary Kaye Murski (Marc) of Bacliff, TX. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Harrison Gorden Moore and Vincent Trinh-Quang Moore; and his sister, Sybil Albert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Michael Kaye Bennett Moore and his sisters, Doris Jones and Elaine Moore. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Senior Matters, Harmony Assisted Living Community, and Regency Hospice for their care and support of Mr. Moore over the past three years. The funeral service for Mr. Moore will be held 11 o'clock, Monday, May 18th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC, with Reverend Spencer Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. In order to provide for proper social distancing, the family will receive friends for an extended period from 2 until 6 o'clock Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Dr #210, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.