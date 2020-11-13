1/1
Harvey John Porter
1923 - 2020
Harvey John Porter
March 25, 1923 - November 9, 2020
Cayce, South Carolina - Harvey John Porter, 97, passed away November 9, 2020. He was born March 25, 1923 to the late James Lawrence Porter and Susan Peel Porter.
Harvey is survived by his daugther, Dianne P. Alexander, and son-in-law, M. Vance Alexander; two sisters, Ruby Manly of Columbia, and Mildred Ernest of Gaston. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Beulah Mae Rish of Pelion, SC. Also preceded were four brothers and five sisters: Blease Davis of Norway; Ruth Bolin of Neeses; Frank Porter of Pageland; Archie Porter of West Columbia; Lavinia Goff of Columbia; Marie Crim of Wagner; Jake Porter of Columbia, Jeanette Smith of Columbia; and Charlie Porter of Gaston.
Harvey was a member of Shriners, Masonic Lodge and the American Legion, Cayce Memorial Post 130. He also served on Cayce City Council. He was a dedicated member of State Street Baptist Church.
Harvey was proud to serve as a WWII veteran in the Army's 69th General Hospital as Duty Soldier III. His time was spent in India on the Ledo Road Project (China-Burma-India - 1943-1946), with an honorable discharge in 1946.
Services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00am at State Street Baptist Church, 1420 State Street, Cayce, SC 29033. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am at the church. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 West Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC.
Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family.



Published in The State on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
State Street Baptist Church
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
State Street Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
200 State Street
West Columbia, SC 29169
(803) 369-8256
November 12, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Theresa Alexander
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
