Harvey John PorterMarch 25, 1923 - November 9, 2020Cayce, South Carolina - Harvey John Porter, 97, passed away November 9, 2020. He was born March 25, 1923 to the late James Lawrence Porter and Susan Peel Porter.Harvey is survived by his daugther, Dianne P. Alexander, and son-in-law, M. Vance Alexander; two sisters, Ruby Manly of Columbia, and Mildred Ernest of Gaston. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Beulah Mae Rish of Pelion, SC. Also preceded were four brothers and five sisters: Blease Davis of Norway; Ruth Bolin of Neeses; Frank Porter of Pageland; Archie Porter of West Columbia; Lavinia Goff of Columbia; Marie Crim of Wagner; Jake Porter of Columbia, Jeanette Smith of Columbia; and Charlie Porter of Gaston.Harvey was a member of Shriners, Masonic Lodge and the American Legion, Cayce Memorial Post 130. He also served on Cayce City Council. He was a dedicated member of State Street Baptist Church.Harvey was proud to serve as a WWII veteran in the Army's 69th General Hospital as Duty Soldier III. His time was spent in India on the Ledo Road Project (China-Burma-India - 1943-1946), with an honorable discharge in 1946.Services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00am at State Street Baptist Church, 1420 State Street, Cayce, SC 29033. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am at the church. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 West Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC.Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family.