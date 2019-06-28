Harvey L. McClelland AIKEN, SC - Harvey Lloyd McClelland, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken, SC. The Home Going Celebration for Mr. Harvey Lloyd McClelland, Jr. will be conducted on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 5032 Fellowship Rd., Williston, SC, with Reverend Dr. Joe F. Singleton officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation for Mr. McClelland will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the church.
Published in The State on June 28, 2019