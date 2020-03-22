Harvey Kenneth "Kennie" Mitchum WEST COLUMBIA - Harvey Kenneth "Kennie" Mitchum, 61, husband of Sharon Carey Mitchum, resident of West Columbia, SC, passed away on March 13, 2020. Born February 26, 1959 in Columbia, SC, he was a son of the late Robert Watson and Betty Costner Mitchum. He was a proud graduate of The University of South Carolina. Kennie was an avid Gamecock fan, loved to fish and was a black belt in Karate. He was a life-long member of Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Kennie was a devoted husband and loved his family dearly especially Sharon. Surviving in addition to his wife is a brother, Robert Mitchum of Lexington and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. He is also survived by his loving In-laws. A private Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials do so to Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the Mitchum Family.
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2020