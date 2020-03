Harvey Kenneth "Kennie" Mitchum WEST COLUMBIA - Harvey Kenneth "Kennie" Mitchum, 61, husband of Sharon Carey Mitchum, resident of West Columbia, SC, passed away on March 13, 2020. Born February 26, 1959 in Columbia, SC, he was a son of the late Robert Watson and Betty Costner Mitchum. He was a proud graduate of The University of South Carolina. Kennie was an avid Gamecock fan, loved to fish and was a black belt in Karate. He was a life-long member of Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Kennie was a devoted husband and loved his family dearly especially Sharon. Surviving in addition to his wife is a brother, Robert Mitchum of Lexington and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. He is also survived by his loving In-laws. A private Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials do so to Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the Mitchum Family.