Harvey PierceOctober 27, 1927 - November 19, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Mr. Harvey B. Pierce was born October 22, 1927 in Camden S.C. He was the son of the late David Pierce and Mamie Drakeford Pierce and the last of eleven siblings. He departed his earthly body on November 19, 2020 at the C.M Tucker Jr. nursing Care Center in Columbia S.C.Harvey was a graduate of Mather Academy High School of Camden S.C. He later enlisted in the United States Army where he served honorably. He was deployed during the Korean war where he was awarded a Korean war service metal, three bronze stars, a good conduct medal, and three letters of commendation.Harvey continued his personal growth by becoming certified in various trades and skills. He called Washington DC his home for a large portion of his life. Here he was employed by the United States Department of Commerce and the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration.Harvey returned to South Carolina after retiring to be close to family. He was a faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and enjoyed being apart of the men's "Brotherhood" ministry.He is survived by his nieces' Kendra Pierce and LaShelle (Don) Wilson, his nephew William Cooper, and his long time close personal friend Evelyn Cannon, along with a host of other friends, church friends, neighbors and family.Harvey was known to be a gentleman; always respectful, kind, cheerful, and cavalier. He could light up the room just by his presence. He touched numerous lives and will be remembered for his bright smile and joyous spirit.