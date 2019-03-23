Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey Rosen. View Sign

Harvey Jules Rosen COLUMBIA - Harvey Jules Rosen, 89, of Columbia, peacefully passed away on March 21st 2019. Harvey was born in Columbia, SC on April 8,1929. He was a loving and devoted Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, brother and uncle. He was adored by his family and admired by his friends and business associates. He attended Columbia High School and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1950. His post graduate studies were at USC where he studied Real Estate Appraising. He started Rosen Appraisal in 1955 which continues today in its 64th year serving the community. Harvey specialized in litigation assignments and was known as an expert witness in State and Federal courts. Harvey is survived by Joseph Barnett Rosen, son, of Columbia, SC; Bonnie R. Nurick, daughter and her husband, Arnold Nurick, of Chapin, SC; Sherry N. Mandel, granddaughter and her husband, David Mandel, of Basking Ridge, New Jersey; Russell J Nurick, grandson, of White Plains, New York; Rebecca N. Wood, granddaughter, of Stamford, Connecticut; Daniel A. Nurick, grandson, of Columbia, SC; Jacob E. Nurick, grandson, of Brooklyn, New York; Penny McPeak granddaughter, of Columbia, SC; Matthew and Jordan Mandel, great grandsons, of Basking Ridge, New Jersey; Connor Joshua Wood and Alexander Harvey Wood, great grandsons, of Stamford, Connecticut; Janet Brownstein Finkel, niece and her husband, Jerry Finkel, of Summerville, South Carolina; Joanne B. Epley, niece, of Columbia, South Carolina. His beloved sister, Betty Jean Brownstein and her husband, Marvin Brownstein predeceased him as did his father, David Rosen, and his mother, Celia Berry Rosen. Harvey will be missed by his friends of many years; June N. Derrick, Harold Kline, Les Stork, Keith Babcock, Albert Robinson and many others. Albert, his good friend, is quoted as saying, "Harvey was the kindest, most giving, and honest man I have ever known." Funeral services for Mr. Rosen will be held on at Shives Funeral Home, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, at 11 o'clock, Sunday, March 24th, followed by burial at Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery, Gadsden Street, Columbia, followed by Shivah at Beth Shalom Synagogue, 5827 N Trenholm Road, at 3 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Beth Shalom Synagogue for either the Tuesday with Friends Fund or the Torah Restoration Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Harvey Jules Rosen COLUMBIA - Harvey Jules Rosen, 89, of Columbia, peacefully passed away on March 21st 2019. Harvey was born in Columbia, SC on April 8,1929. He was a loving and devoted Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, brother and uncle. He was adored by his family and admired by his friends and business associates. He attended Columbia High School and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1950. His post graduate studies were at USC where he studied Real Estate Appraising. He started Rosen Appraisal in 1955 which continues today in its 64th year serving the community. Harvey specialized in litigation assignments and was known as an expert witness in State and Federal courts. Harvey is survived by Joseph Barnett Rosen, son, of Columbia, SC; Bonnie R. Nurick, daughter and her husband, Arnold Nurick, of Chapin, SC; Sherry N. Mandel, granddaughter and her husband, David Mandel, of Basking Ridge, New Jersey; Russell J Nurick, grandson, of White Plains, New York; Rebecca N. Wood, granddaughter, of Stamford, Connecticut; Daniel A. Nurick, grandson, of Columbia, SC; Jacob E. Nurick, grandson, of Brooklyn, New York; Penny McPeak granddaughter, of Columbia, SC; Matthew and Jordan Mandel, great grandsons, of Basking Ridge, New Jersey; Connor Joshua Wood and Alexander Harvey Wood, great grandsons, of Stamford, Connecticut; Janet Brownstein Finkel, niece and her husband, Jerry Finkel, of Summerville, South Carolina; Joanne B. Epley, niece, of Columbia, South Carolina. His beloved sister, Betty Jean Brownstein and her husband, Marvin Brownstein predeceased him as did his father, David Rosen, and his mother, Celia Berry Rosen. Harvey will be missed by his friends of many years; June N. Derrick, Harold Kline, Les Stork, Keith Babcock, Albert Robinson and many others. Albert, his good friend, is quoted as saying, "Harvey was the kindest, most giving, and honest man I have ever known." Funeral services for Mr. Rosen will be held on at Shives Funeral Home, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, at 11 o'clock, Sunday, March 24th, followed by burial at Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery, Gadsden Street, Columbia, followed by Shivah at Beth Shalom Synagogue, 5827 N Trenholm Road, at 3 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Beth Shalom Synagogue for either the Tuesday with Friends Fund or the Torah Restoration Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShiveFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

(803) 754-6290 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close