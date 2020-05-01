Harvey Stuart Teal COLUMBIA Dr. Harvey Stuart Teal, 91, of Columbia, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in Patrick, SC, on July 15, 1928, he was a son of the late William M. and Ethelene Williams Teal. A 1946 graduate of Midway School in Kershaw County, Harvey went on to serve in the United States Army from September 1946 to December 1947. Following his military service in Italy, he attended the University of South Carolina from 1948-53, where he was awarded a B.A. & M.Ed. Degrees. Dr. Teal was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by Lander University in 2002. Dr. Teal spent his career serving as an educator in the public-school system, where he taught Social Studies, including S.C. history, at Hand Junior High School from 1953-67. He also served as assistant principle of Hand from 1956-67. After his career at Hand, he moved into a role as a Television Teacher at S.C. ETV from 1967-69 where he recorded 52 twenty-minute TV history programs and accompanying teaching guides for use across the SC public school system. He then moved to the role of Chief Supervisor of Resource Development in the office of Instructional Television at the S.C. Department of Education from 1969-86, where he oversaw the development of a variety of instructional programming until retiring in 1986. After retirement, Dr. Teal continued to serve his communities as a writer, volunteer, community leader, and "shoe leather historian." He collected artifacts of importance to state and local history, writing and retelling the stories of their origins and historical context. He donated "thousands upon thousands" of discovered artifacts to the Caroliniana library at the University of South Carolina. Dr. Teal was a prolific writer and editor. He edited publications including: Old Times in Camden; Rides About Camden; A Guide to Historical Sites in Kershaw County/District; The 1839 State Census for Kershaw District; Five Visitors to Camden, South Carolina; Agricultural Census of Kershaw County for 1968; and Kershaw County Confederate Miscellany. Dr. Teal was a co-author of: Columbia's Past In Glass; History of South Carolina Postal System, 1760-1860; South Carolina Post Offices and Postmaster, 1860-1865; Just Mud: Kershaw County Pottery to 1980; The South Carolina Dispensary & Embossed S.C Whiskey Bottles & Jugs, 1865-1915. He was the Author of: Partners with the Sun, South Carolina Photographers, 1840-1940; and Public Schools 1868-70: Education During Reconstruction in Kershaw County, as well as the Local History Monthly Columnist for the Camden Chronicle Independent since 1991. Dr. Teal also served his community as president of the S.C. Council of Social Studies Teachers, S.C. Confederation of Local Historical Societies, Kershaw County Historical Society, University South Caroliniana Society, and the Cayce/West Columbia Sertoma Club. He was a member of: the University of South Caroliniana Society (since 1950), the Kershaw County Historical Society, Edisto Island Historical & Preservation Society, S.C Historical Society, Daguerreian Society, First Baptist Church of Columbia for more than 50 years, the Sons of Confederate Veterans, State Archives and History Commission representing University of South Caroliniana Society, 2000-2008; and the Tricentennial Commission, 1967-71. Dr. Teal was awarded the Order of the Palmetto, the state's highest civilian honor, by Governor Hodges in 2001 for his achievements and service to the state. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Lynn Boswell (Beler); and son, Marshall Dennis Teal (Catherine) all of Columbia; six grandchildren, Bartley Allan Boswell, Catherine Kjarstie Puetz (Joe), Brooks Andrew Boswell, Kristina Teal Armstrong, Stuart Blease Teal, and Kelly Rebecca Teal; five great grandchildren, Jackson Boswell, Joseph Puetz, McLaughlin Boswell, Caed Boswell, and Gabrielle Puetz. In addition to his parents, Dr. Teal was preceded in death by a daughter, Iris Gwendolyn Burgess (Craig) and all of his siblings, sisters, Juanita Gordon, Mildred Mims; brothers, Rufus, J.R., Curtis, and Hollis Teal. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Dr. Teal will be held with immediate family only. The Rev. Richard A. Humphries will officiate. Burial will follow in Cassatt Baptist Church Cemetery beside his beloved wife, Ella Catherine. A live stream of the service may be viewed at ShivesFuneralHome.com beginning at 11 o'clock, Friday, May 1, 2020. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Harvey S. Teal South Caroliniana Library Fund (#B12165). Payable to USC Educational Foundation and mailed to University Libraries, 1322 Greene Street, L-226, Columbia, SC 29208. For more information on making a memorial gift contact Beth Well at wellbeth@mailbox.sc.edu or 803-269-9662. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 1, 2020.