Haskell Lee Thompson COLUMBIA A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Haskell Lee Thompson will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his daughter, Tishita Washington; four grandchildren; brothers, Arthur Lee (Claudia) Price, Edward Lee Thompson, and Levon (Vena) Thompson; sisters, Carrie Holison, Evorna (Frank) Nipson, and Angel Ashford; nieces; nephews; other loving relatives and friends.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2019