Hattie L. McNair Porter SUMTER - Funeral services for Hattie L. McNair Porter will be held 11am Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at St. James United Methodist Church, 720 Broad St., Sumter with Rev. Cheryl Giles Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Hillside Memorial Park, Sumter. The public may view from 10am until the hour of service on Tuesday. Hattie L. McNair Porter transitioned on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. Born in Robersonville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Eddie Lloyd and Mary Andrews Lloyd. She was the wife of Ernest James Porter, Sr of Sumter. After moving to Sumter, she joined fellowship with St. James United Methodist Church and served faithfully. Condolences may be made on her tribute page found at: www. PalmerMemorialChapel.com Professional services rendered by Palmer Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Published in The State on Sept. 21, 2019