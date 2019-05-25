Hayden Doyle Poston GADSDEN - Hayden Doyle Poston, 72, of Gadsden, SC passed away May 23, 2019 at his home. Doyle was born in Spartanburg, SC on October 25, 1946 to Emory and Ila Poston. He was owner of Custom Steel Fabricators, Inc. for over 40 years. He was a member and Deacon of Eason Memorial Baptist Church. Doyle is survived by his wife Ann Poston, daughter Edie (Steve) Forsberg, and son Brad (Tiffany) Poston, grandchildren Kayla and Hayden Poston and Matthew Forsberg. He is also survived by two sisters, Gayla Isaacson and Violet (Marion) Ringo. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Shelba Brittingham and Rhonda Goff. Doyle deeply loved his wife and family, his Church, and his golfing buddies. A visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Eason Memorial Baptist Church, 201 Vanboklen Street, Eastover, SC at 2:00 pm and service at 3:00 pm. A graveside service will immediately follow at the Church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Eason Memorial Baptist Church. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on May 25, 2019