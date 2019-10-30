Hazel Anne Heindel LUGOFF - A celebration of life service for Hazel Anne Heindel, 80, will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Lugoff. Mrs. Heindel passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Born in Greenville, MS, she was a daughter of the late Dean and Ruth Foster. Mrs. Heindel was a member of First Baptist Church, Lugoff. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Surviving are her grandchildren, Bonnie Kyzer and David Holland; and 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughters, Donna Grigsby, Jennifer Holland; 3 sisters, and a brother. First Baptist Church, Lugoff will be assisting the family with arrangements. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 30, 2019