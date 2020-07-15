Hazel Halford

Hazel Trotter Halford GILBERT - Hazel Trotter Halford was born on July 17, 1955 and passed away on July 12, 2020. She was the youngest daughter of Heyward and Maidie Pou Trotter. Hazel was married to the love of her life and soul mate, Joe Halford, for 31 years. Together they saw the majority of the US and enjoyed parts of Europe. Hazel loved her family and they were the most important part of her life. Hazel worked for 38 years with Siebels Bruce and Policy Management Systems Corporation. Hazel attended USC Aiken and finished her Computer Science degree at USC Columbia. She was a lifelong Gamecock fan. Hazel loved Lake Murray and the SC coast. She enjoyed the outdoors, water sports and biking. She also loved to cook and enjoyed sharing meals with friends. Hazel is survived by her loving husband, Joe Halford; her father, Heyward Trotter and sisters, Barbara Sanders and Margaret Ann Trotter and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Hazel was predeceased by her mother, Maidie Pou Trotter. She was also predeceased by a number of pets over the years. She loved these pets and regarded them as her children. A private burial will be held for Hazel in Aiken, SC. A celebration of life will be held for Hazel after the threat of Covid 19 has passed. Any donations are encouraged to go to the American Cancer Society
or The Animal Humane Society. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net