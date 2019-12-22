Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Harkness. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Johnson Harkness COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Hazel Johnson Harkness will be 11AM Monday, December 23, 2019, at Reid Chapel AME Church with private burial at Fort Jackson. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 5-7 PM at the Palmer Memorial Chapel with the Delta Sigma Theta Omega Ceremony beginning at 5PM. The public may also view Monday from 10AM until the hour of service at Reid Chapel AME Church. Hazel Elizabeth Johnson Harkness was born in Antreville, SC to the late Myrtle Johnson and Ralph Newell. Educated in Anderson County public schools, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Allen University before beginning a teaching career that spanned over twenty-five years. A devoted wife and mother as well as a woman of great faith, she saw her professional career as a mere extension of her true life calling to mentor young people, particularly young women, in the path of servant-leadership. As such, her legacy can be seen not only within her children and grandchildren, but also within the Council of Negro Women and the AME Church. Surviving are her four sons: George S (Joyce) Harkness, Timothy F (Bonita) Harkness, Mark R (Kim) Harkness, and Richard "Kip" (Cathy) Harkness; two daughters: Jennifer "Dottie" (Morris, Jr.) Allen and Lori Harkness; seventeen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Please visit

Hazel Johnson Harkness COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Hazel Johnson Harkness will be 11AM Monday, December 23, 2019, at Reid Chapel AME Church with private burial at Fort Jackson. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 5-7 PM at the Palmer Memorial Chapel with the Delta Sigma Theta Omega Ceremony beginning at 5PM. The public may also view Monday from 10AM until the hour of service at Reid Chapel AME Church. Hazel Elizabeth Johnson Harkness was born in Antreville, SC to the late Myrtle Johnson and Ralph Newell. Educated in Anderson County public schools, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Allen University before beginning a teaching career that spanned over twenty-five years. A devoted wife and mother as well as a woman of great faith, she saw her professional career as a mere extension of her true life calling to mentor young people, particularly young women, in the path of servant-leadership. As such, her legacy can be seen not only within her children and grandchildren, but also within the Council of Negro Women and the AME Church. Surviving are her four sons: George S (Joyce) Harkness, Timothy F (Bonita) Harkness, Mark R (Kim) Harkness, and Richard "Kip" (Cathy) Harkness; two daughters: Jennifer "Dottie" (Morris, Jr.) Allen and Lori Harkness; seventeen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information. Published in The State on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close