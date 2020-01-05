Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Josey. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Graveside service 2:00 PM Elmwood Cemetery 501 Elmwood Ave Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Hazel Ann Gantt Seigler Josey COLUMBIA - Dr. Hazel Ann Gantt Seigler Josey, 103, widow of the late Richard Bedon Josey, M.D., died January 3, 2020 at the Columbia Presbyterian Home in Lexington, SC. She was born October 1, 1916 in Hickory, NC, the daughter of the late Ann Hoffman Gantt and Summie Osgood Gantt. She grew up in Durham, NC, attended Durham city schools, and graduated from Duke University in 1937. Dr. Josey earned her masters and Ph.D. in Psychology at the University of South Carolina. She was Chief Psychologist at the South Carolina State Hospital for a number of years and was instrumental in the establishment of a separate facility to house children and teenagers with psychological disorders. She served on the Board of Examiners in Psychology for the State of South Carolina. She lived most of her life in Columbia, but had also lived in Pensacola, Florida, Salisbury, NC and Germersheim, Germany. She was first married to the late Dr. Milledge Broadus Seigler. She loved spending time at the beach, was an avid reader, and enjoyed gardening and being with her family. She was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church and Forest Lake Club. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Anne-Courtney Seigler Miller and Robert Alexander Miller Jr. of Columbia, SC, her granddaughter, Courtney Miller Cavatoni (Philip), great-grandson, Roland Charles Cavatoni, and great-grandaughter, Sarah-Courtney Cavatoni, all of Charleston, SC. She is also survived by her grandson, Robert Alexander Miller III (Angier), and great-grandson, Alexander Johnston Miller of Tampa, Florida. She was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Seigler Barksdale and is survived by her granddaughter Cecilia Barksdale Fournil (Alex) and great-granddaughter Morgan Fournil of Columbia. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at The Columbia Presbyterian Home for their love, care and compassion during the last few years. A graveside service for Dr. Josey will be held at 2 o'clock, Sunday, January 5th at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Ave., Columbia. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204. Memories and condolences may be shared at

