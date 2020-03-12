Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pope Funeral Home 521 S. Congress St. Winnsboro , SC 29180 (803)-635-2411 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pope Funeral Home 521 S. Congress St. Winnsboro , SC 29180 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Lake Wateree Baptist Church 5856 River Road Ridgeway , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Levaughn "Von" Taylor IRMO - For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith Jehovah. Isaiah 55:8 Dr. Hazel Levaughn "Von" Taylor, husband of Mary Frances Outen Taylor, passed away peacefully March 10, 2020 at Agape Hospice House Columbia, SC. Born March 8, 1935 in Pageland, SC, to Hazel T and Effie D Taylor, he graduated from Pageland High School and Furman University. Dr. Taylor attended Emory University where he earned a Doctor in Dental Surgery (DDS). He joined the United States Army, Dental Corps July 1960 and served two years as a Captain at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Ga. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Frances Outen Sept 2, 1956 in Pageland, SC. In July 1962, Dr. Taylor or "Doc" as referred to by his patients and friends, opened his dental practice in Winnsboro, SC where he practiced for 30 years. He was loved by his many patients. He was a member of the South Carolina Dental Association and a member of the Winnsboro Rotary Club for over 25 years. Dr. Taylor was an avid Tree Farmer and outdoorsman. As a hobby in the early 70's, he started Fairfield Catfish Corporation where he and his family raised channel catfish. He was named District 3 Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year by the South Carolina Tree Farm System in 1981. Dr Taylor served on various committees to promote forestry and was a vital force in organizing the Fairfield Forestry Association. In addition, he was an avid gardener who always took pride in growing tomatoes. Dr. Taylor was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Winnsboro, SC for over 30 years. In 1992, Dr Taylor and his wife retired at Lake Wateree (the River) and became a member of Lake Wateree Baptist Church. He served each church as a Deacon, Chairman of the Deacons, Sunday school teacher and served on the Finance committee. Dr. Taylor loved fishing and hunting deer, turkey, quail and doves with his friends, sons and grandsons. After retiring to the "River" he cherished the time he spent with family and especially his grandsons and great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Charles E. Taylor and Tommy W. Taylor, and his sister Sandra Bess. He is survived by his wife, his children, Michael L (Lea), David L (Lisa) and Fran Kelly (Richard); his grandsons Frank Taylor, Rob Taylor (Charlotte), Nic Taylor (Michelle), Brad Taylor, Adam Taylor, Alex Kelly (Emily), Daniel Kelly (Viane) and Patrick Kelly. His great-grandchildren include Aaron Kelly and Tavenner Kelly. He is also survived by his sister, Rose Anne Mays of Pageland, SC, as well as nieces, nephews and their families. Visitation will be Friday March 13 from 6-8 PM at Pope Funeral Home 521 S. Congress Street Winnsboro, SC. The funeral will be held at Lake Wateree Baptist Church, 5856 River Road Ridgeway, SC on Saturday March 14 at 11:00 AM, with burial following at the Lake Wateree Baptist Church Cemetery (on Church grounds). The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary following the burial. The Rev. Mike Pelham will be officiating. The family would like to thank the staff at National Health Care (NHC) Parklane, MSA Hospice, and Agape Hospice House Columbia for the loving care and support he received. In addition, we are forever grateful for the love and care shown by Teresa Jones, Queen Cloud, Sharon Knapper and Louetta Curlee the last 2 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Lake Wateree Baptist Church or Agape Hospice House Columbia. Being therefore justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ. Romans 5:1 Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Taylor family. Online condolences may be sent to the Taylor family at

