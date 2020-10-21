Hazel N. Settle
June 4, 1929 - October 18, 2020
Gaston, South Carolina - Gaston - Hazel N Settle, 91, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 in West Columbia. She was born June 4, 1929 to the late Leila Mattox and William R. Newman.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Frank Settle, five sisters, Isabel Finley, Margaret Gates, Elizabeth Newman, Mary Martin and Jean Newman, along with two nieces and one nephew.
Survivors include her step-son, Rev Daniel Settle (Elaine); step-daughter, Julia Fanning (the late Rev. Jim Fanning); grandchildren, Tim Fanning, Frank Settle, Faith McKinney, Felicia Johnson; eight great grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.
Hazel graduated Columbia High in 1946 and attended Bob Jones University. She retired from Baptist Book Store in 1987. Hazel married Rev. Frank Settle in 1976. He pastored and they served in numerous churches. They were members of First Baptist Church, Gaston.
Hazel served as Sunday School teacher, missions activities and other church ministries. Hazel and Frank loved God, each other, their families and churches.
They grew beautiful vegetable gardens, canned and froze vegetables, and shared them with many others. They also enjoyed going to apple, peach, strawberry and tomato farms with friends. Hazel enjoyed sewing and making gifts. Her hobbies included bird watching, cooking and word search.
The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home 200 State Street, West Columbia on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM., with services at 11:00 AM., with Rev. Rex Simmons officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Inman, SC. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Golden Love Class.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist of Gaston, 121 Oakey Springs Drive, Gaston, SC 29053.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com