1/1
Hazel N. Settle
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel N. Settle
June 4, 1929 - October 18, 2020
Gaston, South Carolina - Gaston - Hazel N Settle, 91, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 in West Columbia. She was born June 4, 1929 to the late Leila Mattox and William R. Newman.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Frank Settle, five sisters, Isabel Finley, Margaret Gates, Elizabeth Newman, Mary Martin and Jean Newman, along with two nieces and one nephew.
Survivors include her step-son, Rev Daniel Settle (Elaine); step-daughter, Julia Fanning (the late Rev. Jim Fanning); grandchildren, Tim Fanning, Frank Settle, Faith McKinney, Felicia Johnson; eight great grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.
Hazel graduated Columbia High in 1946 and attended Bob Jones University. She retired from Baptist Book Store in 1987. Hazel married Rev. Frank Settle in 1976. He pastored and they served in numerous churches. They were members of First Baptist Church, Gaston.
Hazel served as Sunday School teacher, missions activities and other church ministries. Hazel and Frank loved God, each other, their families and churches.
They grew beautiful vegetable gardens, canned and froze vegetables, and shared them with many others. They also enjoyed going to apple, peach, strawberry and tomato farms with friends. Hazel enjoyed sewing and making gifts. Her hobbies included bird watching, cooking and word search.
The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home 200 State Street, West Columbia on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM., with services at 11:00 AM., with Rev. Rex Simmons officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Inman, SC. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Golden Love Class.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist of Gaston, 121 Oakey Springs Drive, Gaston, SC 29053.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Service
11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
200 State Street
West Columbia, SC 29169
(803) 369-8256
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 20, 2020
I absolutely adored Hazel Settle. She use to tell me stories about life, give good christian advice, and sewing tips. She will be greatly missed. Her smile would brighten any room ☺
Valencia austin
Friend
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved