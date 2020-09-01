Hazel Silas Norris WINNSBORO - Hazel Silas Norris, 83, beloved wife of 64 years of George T. (G.T.) Norris went to be with Jesus Sunday, August 30, 2020. Mrs. Norris was the only child of the late Nim Elisha and Thora Williford Silas. Along with her husband, Mrs. Norris is survived by her children, Sheila (Stanley) Rumler, Tommy Norris, Dianne Norris, and Ty (Ann) Norris; her grandchildren, Joshua, Garret, Autumn, Megan, Annie Laurie, and Caitlin; and her great grandchildren, Tyler, Katie Lynn, Braydon, Paisley, Oliver, and Aylah. Funeral services will be held at 3 o'clock pm. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Winnsboro First Church of the Nazarene conducted by Reverend Harry Varn with burial following in Fairfield Memorial Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented, and masks are required. Services will be live streamed from the funeral home website starting at 3 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reece's Rainbow, PO Box 146, Combined Locks, WI 54113, or the Beyond Batten Disease Foundation, 3305 Steck Avenue, Suite 200, Austin, TX 78757. Pope Funeral Home is serving the Norris family. To view full obituary and to make an online condolence to the Norris family, please visit www.popefuneralhomesc.com
.