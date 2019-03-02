Hazel E. Stewart GILBERT - Funeral service for Hazel Easler Stewart, 78, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday at First Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic, B-L Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Calvary Baptist Church, Food Pantry 2320 Cedar Grove Rd. B-L, SC 29070. Mrs. Stewart passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Born in Saluda Co., she was the daughter of the late Mary Pauline Hare and Walter Palmer Easler, Jr. She was a member of First Calvary Baptist Church and was the Owner/Operator of Bills Grill for 30 years. Surviving include her son, William Boyd Stewart, Jr.; daughter, Paige (Jes) Lawhorn; sisters, Maud Taylor and Judy Nichols; grandchildren, Mandy Stewart Randall, Kimberly Lauren Torrence, Allyson Stewart Hutto, Josey Raygan Lawhorn, Brittany Michelle Prouse, and Gavin Swatz Lawhorn; great-grandchildren, Jackson Lee Heyward, Aranna Nicole Wheeler, Braydon William Randall, and Olivia Ann Randall. He was predeceased by her husband, William Boyd Stewart, Sr., sister, Thelma Attaway; and a great-grandchild, Jeremy Dewayne Spires. Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Mar. 2, 2019