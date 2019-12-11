H.C. Robinson KERSHAW - Hiram Coleman "H.C." Robinson, 75, will be held on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at Wateree Baptist Church with burial to follow in Cassatt Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Tommy Bowers will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday 5-7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Mr. Robinson passed away at KershawHealth on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born in Cassatt, he was the son of the late Vernon Coleman and Zulene Therrell Robinson. He served in the United States Army and retired from DuPont where he was a manufacturing supervisor. He was the co-founder of Hard Times café in Cassatt and owned and operated Hard Times Kennels. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Willer Annette Lynch Robinson; daughter, Michelle Wilson (Brian) of Cassatt; son, Michael Robinson (Patricia) of Kershaw; sister, Elizabeth Humphries; grandchildren, Jeremy Wilson, Kayla Gore, Brian Wilson, Jr., Meghan Robinson, Cori Robinson, Lauren Robinson, Coleman Robinson, Linda Madison Robinson; step-grandchildren, Courtney Bennett and Reagan Singleton; great-grandchildren, Sophia Baker, Theodore Airington, Raine Robinson, Eleanor Robinson and Emmett Gore; and step-great-grandchildren, Braison Bennett, Asher Bennett, and Aiden Singleton. He was predeceased by sister, Sara Ridley. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Dec. 11, 2019