Hearld Thee Lakes COLUMBIA Hearld Thee Lakes, 82, of Columbia, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Lancaster, KY, he was a son of the late John Lewis and Ella Morris Lakes and married to Flossie Mae Prewitt Lakes for 64 years. Hearld was a man of many talents, including woodworking and golf. He had a sharp wit and was loved by many, especially his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hearld was very involved in his church, North Trenholm Baptist Church, and a member of the Early Risers Sunday School Class. He retired in 1997 as plant manager of Cooper Power Tools. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Timothy Lakes (Marilyn), Tracy Lakes (Geri), and Tami Michelin (Bruce); ten grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one sister and two brothers. He preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters. Because of the Governor's limitations on public gatherings, a service was held for immediate family only, Saturday, March 28 th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel. Burial followed the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The service was recorded and can be seen at www.shivesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Hearld-Lakes. Memorials may be given to the Finish the Race fund of North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC. 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2020